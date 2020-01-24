We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty Images

'RHONJ' Stars Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo Reunite — but Are They Friends?

Anyone who watches The Real Housewives of New Jersey knows about the feud between Teresa Giudice and former co-star Caroline Manzo. It seemed as if they had squashed their beef with each other, but it's no secret that the two stars despise each other, especially if they're in the same room.   

Fans were shocked that there's a commercial of the two. Teresa and Caroline are sitting at a table, wearing red outfits, eating hummus, and drinking with teacups. 

You know what they always say, you can never go wrong with bringing people together with eating lots of food and watching sports. 