Matt Altman's Wife Johanna Has Been Charged With Domestic Violence –– What Happened?

Johanna Sicat Altman, the founder and owner of a company called Icon Escrow & Settlement Services, has worked in both finance and real estate, her per LinkedIn. She graduated from University of Southern California in 2003 with an economics degree.

She and Matt got engaged in 2016 and wed the following year.

But things aren't looking too great for the couple at the moment. According to People, Johanna was charged with felony domestic violence on Aug. 4, 2022, and booked into a California jail. After her arrest, she was released on a bond of $50,000.