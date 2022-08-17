Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > Million Dollar Listing
Matt and Johanna Altman
Source: Instagram/@themattaltman

Matt Altman's Wife Johanna Has Been Charged With Domestic Violence –– What Happened?

Stephanie Harper - Author
By

Aug. 17 2022, Published 11:54 a.m. ET

There are countless reality TV shows to binge-watch that focus on real estate, investment portfolios, and luxurious estates. Million Dollar Listing happens to be one of those shows. Matt Altman is one of the stars of the show who fans have come to know and love. His attention to detail and knowledge about sales has taken him quite far over the course of his career.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, his career in real estate isn't the subject people are discussing at the moment. His wife, Johanna, was arrested for domestic violence. What exactly happened? Do they have kids involved? Is there going to be a divorce? Here's what Million Dollar Listing fans should know.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Matt Altman's wife, Johanna?

Johanna Sicat Altman, the founder and owner of a company called Icon Escrow & Settlement Services, has worked in both finance and real estate, her per LinkedIn. She graduated from University of Southern California in 2003 with an economics degree.

She and Matt got engaged in 2016 and wed the following year.

But things aren't looking too great for the couple at the moment. According to People, Johanna was charged with felony domestic violence on Aug. 4, 2022, and booked into a California jail. After her arrest, she was released on a bond of $50,000.

On Aug. 16, 2022, she seemingly responded to the world about her arrest in an Instagram post. She shared a photo of herself with Matt and added a caption that said, "Such a beautiful anniversary weekend. Five years and only getting stronger. Ups and downs ain't gonna stop anything. Love you so much." She was sure to tag Matt's IG handle as well.

Interestingly enough, the comments on the post have been turned off.

Article continues below advertisement

How many kids do Matt and Johanna Altman have?

Matt and Johanna share three children together. They welcomed twins London and Ashton in 2018, followed by baby Hudson Isaac in 2020.

When Hudson was born, Matt gushed over Johanna, telling Bravo's Daily Dish, “My wife is simply amazing. She is the glue that holds us all together. I'm so proud of her [for] being a mother of three and running her own business. She’s the reason I work so hard as every day her determination motivates me. I love her so much."

Article continues below advertisement

Johanna gushed over Matt equally as much when she told the outlet, "I have been able to live my best life because of my husband's support and encouragement. He is the best father to our twins, London and Ashton, and I know he will continue to be an amazing role model to baby Hudson."

Their kids obviously mean a great deal to them based on photos they're comfortable sharing online with their fans and followers.

Article continues below advertisement

Are Matt and Johanna Altman facing a divorce?

It doesn't look like a divorce is in the cards for Matt and Johanna at this time. Matt seems to have a lot of patience and forgiveness for Johanna at this time due to the fact that she recently lost her father.

He told Page Six on Aug. 16, "The loss of my wife’s father due to COVID-19 has been absolutely devastating to her and our entire family. We have all been struggling with this loss and have been going through a tough time." In other words, Matt seems to be understanding of Johanna and her emotions at this time.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Many 'Million Dollar Listing L.A.' Cast Members Have Net Worths to Match — Details

Where Do the 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Agents Actually Live?

Where Is Chad Rogers From 'Million Dollar Listing: LA' Now?

Latest Million Dollar Listing News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.