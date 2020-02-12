We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
who-wins-survivor-season-40-1581536356524.jpg
Source: CBS

Who Wins 'Survivor' Season 40? Odd-Makers Are Betting on the Millennials

By

How do you make Season 40 of Survivor special? By bringing back past champions to compete against each other, of course! 

Winners at War promises to be the most cutthroat series yet with a whopping $2 million prize on the line — but who will walk away the ultimate Survivor? Here’s a breakdown of the contestants fans are currently betting on.

Who wins 'Survivor' Season 40?

According to the folks over at SportsBettingDime.com, the odds are in Michele Fitzgerald and Sophie Georgina Clarke’s favor. The betting portal places both women’s chances of winning at 9/1, or 10 percent. 