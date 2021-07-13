'Bachelorette' Fans Are Divided About What Happened Between Katie Thurston and Connor Brennan

As longtime fans of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette know, as the weeks go on in each season, the elimination decisions become more difficult for the leads. During Katie Thurston's time as the star of The Bachelorette, she's dealt with men who weren't there for the right reasons, the late addition of Blake Moynes, and the drama with Hunter Montgomery .

While viewers celebrated the marketing manager's bold decisions when eliminating Thomas Jacobs and Karl Smith, many were shocked when she sent Connor Brennan home on the July 12 episode.

The Nashville teacher made a splash on Season 17 when he arrived to the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa in a cat costume, and some thought that he had the ability to make it all the way to the end.

Why exactly did Connor get sent home? Keep reading to find out what Katie had to say during the heartbreaking elimination.