After Rejecting Her Rose, Meatball Asked Rachel for Another Chance on 'The Bachelorette'

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette.

Just a few weeks after Rachel Recchia Gabby Windey started their journeys on The Bachelorette together, the ladies have finally revealed how exactly their season will work when it comes to their remaining group of men.

For the first weeks of Season 19, the pilot and the ICU nurse got to know all of the guys, and they made decisions about who to save, and who to send home together.