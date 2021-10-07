The Net Worth of 'RHOBH' Star and "XXPEN$IVE" Singer, Erika Jayne, May Soon Plummet

Ah, Erika Jayne. The star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills famously revealed in 2017 that it costs about $40,000 a month to be her. Understandably, the revelation put a sour taste in a lot of mouths. But since then, the "Painkillr" singer likely regrets that bold and out-of-touch announcement, as she's currently at the center of a messy lawsuit.

Erika Jayne was married to former lawyer and co-founder of LA law firm Girardi & Keese, Tom Girardi, for over two decades before their surprise 2021 divorce (which has been labeled a slimy sham ). Though she became a hyper-pop star and a bonafide reality TV sensation, perhaps none of it would've happened without Tom, who's known for his successful involvement in the famous Erin Brockovich case.

One month after their shocking divorce, the Los Angeles Times released a story about an alleged scandal involving fraud and embezzlement at the hands of Tom Girardi. People are speculating about whether or not Erika knew anything about the embezzlements, which include money allegedly taken from the Lion Air Flight 610 plane crash victims . Some are downright accusing her of thievery. Considering the ongoing $25 million lawsuit she's stuck in the middle of, Erika's net worth is up in the air.

What is Erika Jayne's current net worth?

As of right now, Erika's net worth is suspected to be $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But considering lawyers involved in Tom's bankruptcy believe she spent more than $25 million belonging to her husband's firm, which is drowning in a $101 million debt, that may change. See, the trustee appointed to Tom's bankruptcy case accused Erika and her company, EJ Global, of blowing this firm money on her career, using it to pay assistants, hire a hair and makeup team, etc.

The trustee's attorney, Ronald Richards, gave Erika the opportunity to simply return the money, no questions asked. "I gave her a week to just voluntarily return the money, but she never did. I can't get into the settlement discussion, but we are trying to resolve the case with her attorney," he told Us Weekly. "This is the $25 million that Girardi's law firm paid on behalf of Erika to cover her expenses over a 12-year period."

Erika's own lawyer, Evan C. Borges, believes that all of said shady and illegal actions aren't directly connected to her. “I can’t say enough that based on the evidence and law, Erika does not have liability for any of the claims against her. All the claims against Erika amount to efforts to blame her for the actions of others, including Girardi Keese and Tom Girardi," he stated.

Court documents obtained by Us Weekly detail that Erika allegedly knew all along that Tom's firm had been paying for her lavish lifestyle, which involves an abundance of luxury brands and plastic surgery. There's nothing wrong with expensive taste, as long as you're using your own money to fund said taste. That doesn't seem to be the case here. “It would be a miscarriage of justice if [she] was allowed to simply walk completely free of owing over $25,000,000 to the estate,” the documents state.

"There's going to be a day when all of this is behind me, and it's going to be a very sweet day. I'm going to remember those who were with me, and I'm going to remember those who were against me. Trust me," Erika told her RHOBH castmates during a heated Season 11 episode. Sutton Strake specifically thought the whole story sounded "fishy" and eventually questioned Erika about the legal battles. The two have been at each other's throats for much of Season 11.