'The Bachelorette' Lead May Make Bank from the Show, But the Contestants Aren't As Fortunate

Let's face it, there are plenty of reasons why someone would sign up to be a contestant on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette . From the social media influencer and podcast possibilities to the potential invitation to Bachelor in Paradise to the ultra-coveted spot as the next lead, there are a multitude of opportunities for the suitors to make a career out of a stint on the ABC reality series.

Those who apply expecting to make a pretty penny just from appearing on the show will likely be sorely disappointed. Keep reading to find out how much The Bachelorette leads tend to make, and how it compares to the contestants themselves.

Though there are plenty of chances to strike it big once the show wraps, there isn't a huge financial incentive going in to the show.

How much does 'The Bachelorette' get paid?

As the franchise has grown in popularity over the years, the leads on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have been able to make more money. Recent leads are rumored to be earn a salary that is somewhere in the low six figures. Each season generally films for about eight weeks, meaning that the stars are getting a significant paycheck for about two months of work.

Plus, if the main man or woman does decide to get engaged at the end of the season, they can get a Neil Lane sparkler that is usually worth six figures as well (though the ring must be returned if the engagement is called off). Several beloved former stars, like Kaitlyn Bristowe, Sean Lowe, and Nick Viall, have also parlayed their 15 minutes of fame into cast spots on Dancing with the Stars.

While the current lead, Katie Thurston, is likely raking in about $100,000 for her New Mexico-based season, she isn't even close to being the highest-paid Bachelorette ever. Emily Maynard reportedly received $250,000 to become the lead for Season 8 of The Bachelorette.

