Who Is Noah Carmack in the New Season of '9-1-1'? Where Do You Know Alfonso Caballero From?

Maddie only recently got back together with Chim in the last season of 9-1-1, and who knows if their relationship will stay stable or get a little rocky. In any case, Noah's interest in Maddie is platonic enough, but they're very cute together. Noah is constantly watching her from a distance. But you can't tell if it's professional admiration or something a little different. Maddie calls him out whenever she feels his eyes on her, telling him to 'stop lurking'. It's a cute relationship that may or may not develop into something more.