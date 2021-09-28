What Happened to Dylan Dreyer? The 'Today' Show Meteorologist Is Currently Hospitalized

The Today show meteorologist, who is currently pregnant with her third child , took to Instagram to inform her followers and fans that she is in the hospital. There is one significant complication regarding this pregnancy, and she is asking for extra support and prayers during this stressful time.

What happened to Dylan Dreyer?

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Dylan Dreyer provided her fans with an update on her current pregnancy. On Sunday, Sept. 26, Dylan was admitted to the hospital after her water broke six weeks early. She shared two photos from the hospital to her Instagram account, writing about the entire situation in her caption.

Source: Instagram / @dylandreyernbc

"Just a little update as you won’t be seeing me on @todayshow or @3rdhourtoday for a while. My water broke Sunday evening, and I’ve been hanging at the hospital," Dylan announced. She decided to look on the bright side, adding, "Our little guy is anxious to get out and meet us!" For such a traumatic experience, Dylan seems to be remaining calm, which is absolutely incredible.

Dylan continued, "Doctors are closely monitoring both of us and trying to keep him on the inside for a little while longer to get stronger. All is well!" As she keeps the positivity and optimism alive, Dylan wrote of her experience so far and the excitement of meeting her new baby boy: "I’m in great hands, and I have the best person to keep me calm and comfortable. Looks like we’ll be getting to meet our littlest boy sometime this week … six weeks early!"

The caption ends with Dylan saying, "Guess he couldn’t handle being left out of all the fun his brothers have been having! We’ll gladly take any extra prayers you have."

Dylan's husband, Brian Fichera, also shared the news on his Instagram account. The post is a photo of Dylan sleeping in her hospital bed. "A few extra sleepless nights on the pull-out bed is more than a fair trade to make sure everyone is as safe and healthy as possible when it comes time [to] meet this impatient little guy," Brian wrote. "Son, if you have just half of your mom's courage and general badassery, you’re going to be something special."

Source: Instagram / @fishlense