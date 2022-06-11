Disney Reveals Where ‘Ms. Marvel’ Falls in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline
Disney+ says its new showMs. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan, “a Muslim-American teenager growing up in Jersey City.”
“An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel,” Disney+ adds. “Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home — that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to.” OK, but when does Ms. Marvel take place?
After all, some fans watch the Marvel Cinematic Universe in its release order, and some watch it in timeline order. Disney+ even has the timeline order listed on its streaming platform so fans can watch the MCU plot unfold chronologically. Thanks to that feature, we know where Ms. Marvel, which stars Iman Vellani as the eponymous teen, falls in the timeline order. And thanks to a recent interview with a Marvel editor, we know when in time the series takes place.
‘Ms. Marvel’ takes place after ‘Moon Knight’ and “one to two years after ‘Avengers: Endgame.’”
Sana Amanat, the Marvel editor who co-created the character of Ms. Marvel, explained the Ms. Marveltimeframe to The Direct earlier this month.
“So, I think right now, we haven't put an official number on how many years have gone by since Endgame,” Sana said. “I cannot tell you off the top of my head because I would butcher it. I feel like it’s one to two years [after Avengers: Endgame], something like that, but I don’t actually remember [specifically]. But we do have that in our timeline.”
- Captain America: The First Avenger
- Captain Marvel
- Iron Man
- Iron Man 2
- Thor
- The Avengers
- Thor: The Dark World
- Iron Man 3
- Captain America: The First Avenger
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Avengers: Age of Ultron
- Ant-Man
- Captain America: Civil War
- Black Widow
- Black Panther
- Doctor Strange
- Thor: Ragnarok
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Avengers: Endgame
- Loki
- What If…?
- WandaVision
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Eternals
- Hawkeye
- Moon Knight
- Ms. Marvel
‘Ms. Marvel’ sets up the upcoming ‘Captain Marvel’ sequel, ‘The Marvels.’
In December 2020, a couple of months after Iman was cast as the onscreen Ms. Marvel, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that Ms. Marvel would play a part in the sequel to the 2019 film Captain Marvel, which features Brie Larson as that DNA-altered fighter pilot.
Then, in May 2021, Marvel announced that the Captain Marvel sequel, directed by Nia DaCosta, would be titled The Marvels in a reference to the pairing of Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel.
And just two days ago, Brie shared an Instagram photo of her first Zoom meeting with Iman, her future costar in the film, which is scheduled to be released on July 28, 2023.