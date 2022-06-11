Disney Reveals Where ‘Ms. Marvel’ Falls in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline

Sana Amanat, the Marvel editor who co-created the character of Ms. Marvel, explained the Ms. Marveltimeframe to The Direct earlier this month.

“So, I think right now, we haven't put an official number on how many years have gone by since Endgame,” Sana said. “I cannot tell you off the top of my head because I would butcher it. I feel like it’s one to two years [after Avengers: Endgame], something like that, but I don’t actually remember [specifically]. But we do have that in our timeline.”