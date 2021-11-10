Where Is 'Call the Closer' Filmed? Details on the HGTV Show

Watching HGTV can fill your head with some pretty crazy ideas. But there's one undeniably cool part of watching the network, and that's being exposed to a ton of interesting neighborhoods and places you probably wouldn't have thought of visiting or even moving to otherwise. This is probably why a lot of folks are wondering where Call the Closer is filmed.

What's cool about Call the Closer is that Lauren's a one-stop-shop who guides home buyers through the entire process. She helps clients find the area that they want to live in based on a variety of factors that are important to them, and she checks out a bunch of prospective properties/homes. Then, she fully renovates the home per her clients' wants and needs.

But she doesn't just help people find a house, sign on the dotted line, and secure a commission for herself. Like most HGTV series, Lauren also helps them design the new abode to fit their needs to make it a domicile that they absolutely adore.

Call the Closer debuted on Nov. 8, 2021, and features real estate and home renovation enthusiast Lauren Risley , who assists folks in the St. Louis area secure their dream home.

Any time a new HGTV show premieres, especially one that involves realtors, there's a good chance that many viewers are going to see a neat new city that they've never gotten to see up close and personal before.

Lauren from 'Call the Closer' says that there's a huge need for real estate help.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reported that, according to Lauren, "About one in six clients cannot find what they are looking for." Lauren was fortunate enough to start her home-owning journey rather early. She purchased her first house at just 19 years old.

She lived in that first house for two years before selling it for a profit. Then, she went and bought another house (an upgrade) and fixed it up, did the same thing, and sold that bad boy. Rinse, repeat.

Things really took off for her home-renovation career when, while she was still in college, one of her sister's friends hired Lauren to fix up houses. It was then that she learned how to properly perform some fundamental tasks like installing tile. The Sunset Hills resident said that she didn't learn "the super crazy renovation stuff, but the basics."

Lauren ultimately says that her passion lies in real estate, with renovation becoming an "arm of [her] business." There are currently eight episodes of Call the Closer in the can, and if folks tune into those, then there's a good chance home-heads will be seeing a lot more of Lauren in the home and living TV space.

