The Familiar Face of Fred Savage Returns to 'The Conners'

This is going to be a very sentimental event. First, we'll get to hang out with Dan Lauria (Jack Arnold on The Wonder Years) on The Goldbergs, a show already drowning in nostalgia. Then, we'll roll that into Home Economics and an evening with Danica McKellar (the famous Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years). Then, of course, The Wonder Years itself, and we top off the night with Fred Savage on The Conners. Will Daniel Stern be narrating the entire block of shows? We hope so.

"Return to Wonder" kicks off Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. EST with The Goldbergs on ABC.