Wait, Did We Miss Something? Why Do Aaron and Cody Have Beef on 'The Bachelorette?'

From Nick Viall and Shawn Booth 's drama to Corinne Olympios and Taylor Nolan 's epic 2-on-1 date to Luke Parker versus everyone on Hannah Brown's season, viewers often love to watch the tensions rise among those who are competing for the Final Rose.

Those who have been watching shows in the Bachelor universe for quite some time will know that the best drama often goes on between the cast members, and not with the leads themselves.

During their heated interaction, Aaron admitted that he's never liked Cody — leading many to believe that they knew one another before heading to Hyatt Regency Tamaya in New Mexico .

Though fans often get to see the origins of the feuds and how they begin to boil over, many were completely stumped when Cody Menk and Aaron Clancy began to exchange words during the debut episode of Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette .

Aaron and Cody's feud on 'The Bachelorette' has fans confused.

While Night 1 is always stressful for any Bachelor or Bachelorette contestant as they try to make a lasting first impression with the lead, Aaron and Cody's drama went far beyond the regular early-season jitters. The two began to go at it once the limo entrances had finished. "I don't like you, bro. Like, I've never liked you, and that's fine. We don't have to talk at all, right?" Aaron says to Cody while the two are outside on the resort's patio. "And it's not my fault I don't like you, bro. You know?"

"Well," Cody begins with a nervous chuckle. "You don't like me, so that is your fault." Like all of the viewers, Cody is confused about what exactly went down. "I'm like, 'What are you talking about, dude?' Cody recounts in his confessional. Back on the patio, Aaron reiterates that he won't be friendly with Cody.

"I'm literally just telling you exactly what's up," Aaron continues. "That's it." "Alright, man," Cody says as Aaron begins to walk away. "I don't agree with anything that you've said. I don't think that there was a need for that at all." When Aaron returns to the main room inside the resort, some of the other contestants note that he's made the environment "tense."

Source: ABC

