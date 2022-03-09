Austen Kroll Is in the Middle of a Love Triangle on 'Summer House'

Season 6 of Summer House kicked off in January and things are heating up in the Hamptons. In the March 7 episode, Lindsay Hubbard celebrates her 35th birthday and all hell breaks loose when an unexpected guest arrives.

Lindsay and her co-star Ciara Miller have a lot in common — including their taste in men. Both Lindsay and Ciara were previously linked to Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll, who recently found himself in the middle of a Summer House love triangle between the two.

So, who is Austen dating now? Here’s what we know about the reality star’s relationship status.