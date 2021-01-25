Matt James May Be a Devout Christian, But That Doesn't Mean He's Totally Sober

When The Bachelor announced that Matt James would be taking over as the series' newest star, the decision was met with resounding approval from nearly everyone involved, as he embodied exactly what the program was looking for. His appointment to the role became historic; he's the first Black lead in the Bachelor universe, and Matt has since gone on to continue to prove exactly why he's the man for the job.

Unlike many of his predecessors, Matt has some very devout religious beliefs that he made known to the other contestants from his first appearance on the show. But how far exactly do those beliefs go? Here's what we know about Matt currently, including details such as if he is open to alcohol consumption or not.

The aforementioned scene proved to be pivotal for the two moving forward in the dating competition. Bri referred to Matt as "the most gorgeous man I've ever seen" when he stripped down to join her in the tub before he chopped some firewood and prepared their champagne glasses.

Even though Matt is a devout Christian, that doesn't mean that he doesn't allow himself to enjoy an alcoholic beverage here and there. Despite not making it a present force throughout the show, scenes such as his and Bri's steamy hot tub session were accompanied by shared glasses of champagne. Through instances like this and other casual toasts and moments in the season, it is clear that moderate consumption is A-OK in this Bachelor star's mind.

The 'Bachelor' star has led a life governed by faith for many years.

In another instance largely unlike his predecessors and only matched by Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette, Matt started off The Bachelor by asking the women involved to join him in group prayer, cementing the importance of faith in his life and any potential relationship that may come from taking part in the show.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

Matt makes it known to fans how important his faith is in his daily life. He continually refers to segments of the Bible in social media posts and has taken many interview opportunities to mention the effect his religion had on his upbringing. The star is also candid about his shortcomings as well as past life events that have driven him further to a connection with faith.

For some of the women who star in this season of the show, this honesty has been a breath of fresh air, but for others, Matt's investment into religious ideology is not fully aligned with their own beliefs. Beyond what has already transpired, only time will tell how Matt's upbringing continues to shape his relationships with the contestants, and if he opts to have any more alcohol-involved hot tub nights with anyone else.