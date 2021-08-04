'Siesta Key's' Madisson Hausburg Just Confirmed Her Pregnancy on Social Media

The Season 4 finale of Siesta Key airs on Aug. 4, and fans are dying to indulge in the drama that ensues at the reunion show. In the final episodes of Season 4, Juliette Porter and Kelsey Owens’ friendship continues to unravel, while Amanda Miller discovers that her new boyfriend, Tate Sweatt , may have some secrets after Madisson Hausburg and Cara Geswelli uncover his OnlyFans page.

But Madisson may be keeping some secrets of her own. Last August at the Season 3 reunion show, Madisson revealed that she is engaged to Siesta Key producer Ish Soto , and the couple has another big announcement to make ahead of the Season 4 finale. So, is Madisson pregnant ? And will we meet the baby in Season 5?

Is Madisson Hausburg pregnant?

On Aug. 4, Madisson Hausburg took to Instagram to announce that she and Ish are expecting a bundle of joy. At this time, the gender of Madisson’s unborn baby is unknown, but she disclosed that her due date is in early January of 2022. In the past, viewers have noted the couple’s 20-year age difference, but Madisson says that she’s received more support than ever after sharing the details of their love story on Siesta Key.

"It is something in the back of my mind that I'm going to think about forever and I have to deal with it … I discovered this season if I open up about it, I have a lot more support than I realize. I always thought everyone was against my relationship so I pushed away to just this bubble with Ish," Madisson told E! News.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite their initial apprehension, Madisson’s co-stars have supported her relationship with Ish (almost) every step of the way. In a previous interview, Kelsey insisted that fans be more “open-minded” about Ish and Madisson’s budding relationship. According to Kelsey, although she was initially skeptical of her friend’s soon-to-be-husband, she later realized that Ish and Madisson are perfect for one another.

Article continues below advertisement

"Right off the bat, everyone was very judgmental and didn't give Madisson a chance to explain everything and didn't get to know Ish for what he is,” Kelsey explained. “Over time, I've seen them one on one, and the way he loves her is amazing. It's 100 percent real and I love seeing how happy she is."

In other relationship news, Amanda has recently become aware of Tate’s extracurricular activities, and Brandon professed his love for Camilla. It seems like viewers have a lot to look forward to next season. But is Siesta Key canceled or renewed for Season 5?

Article continues below advertisement