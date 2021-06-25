'Growing up Hip Hop's' Vanessa Simmons Says That Not Having Her Family on the Show Is Personal

Vanessa is a fan-favorite of GUHH for a plethora of reasons. Not only is she one of the most drama-free characters on the show, but Vanessa is also a great sister and a supportive friend.

Plus, Vanessa has no problem being open about various issues that most people would struggle with. It’s not news that Vanessa once struggled with body image issues, and she shared that concern with the world. Since then, Vanessa has been maintaining a strict fitness regimen and is dedicated to living a healthy lifestyle.

Just recently, Vanessa has also shared how much she wants to have a closer relationship with her sister Angela. Throughout the show, Vanessa has shared her feelings about Angela keeping things from her — which is something GUHH fans have shared their sentiments about.

Although Vanessa’s family is off-limits, she still brings a lot to the table with her storyline on GUHH. And her decision is one that everyone should be able to understand.