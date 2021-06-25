'Growing up Hip Hop's' Vanessa Simmons Says That Not Having Her Family on the Show Is Personal

'Growing up Hip Hop's' Vanessa Simmons Says That Not Having Her Family on the Show Is PersonalBy Tatayana Yomary
Jun. 25 2021, Published 11:50 a.m. ET
Many would agree that part of being featured on reality television is showing all aspects of your life. Relationships, family, career, and more get discussed on air and revealed to the world.
There are some reality stars like Kylie Jenner, who hid her pregnancy, and Masika Kalysha, who decided to keep her daughter away from the cameras. So, it can go both ways. And Growing up Hip Hop’s Vanessa Simmons is one of those stars who does her best to maintain her privacy.
Fans of GUHH have long wondered why Vanessa has decided to keep her daughter and boyfriend off of the show. But it appears that the entrepreneur has a very good reason for keeping her family life out of the spotlight. And it’s something most people understand and respect. Read on to find out why Vanessa has opted to keep her family away from GUHH.
Vanessa shared on Twitter that her boyfriend has never had an interest in reality television.
Contrary to popular belief, not everyone has a vested interest in reality television and putting their personal life on full display. Some reality stars may appear to be partial to privacy on the family front, and that likely has to do with their family members' personal preferences.
In Vanessa’s case, the entrepreneur has been very vocal about why her daughter and her boyfriend, Mike Wayans, have not been featured on GUHH. And the reason is basic respect.
“As far as my man and family not being on a show, that’s a personal choice for my man,” Vanessa tweeted. “He’s never done or desired to be on reality TV. It just is what it is. And it’s definitely an interesting balance for me to keep in check out of respect for my family.”
Her stance has been met with a lot of support from her fans. Many people believe that reality television shows have a habit of ruining relationships, so it’s best to keep her boyfriend off the show. Not to mention, fans brought up the fact that Vanessa signed up to do the show, not her boyfriend. So he’s not required to be in front of the cameras.
Although Vanessa keeps her family off the show, she is open in every other aspect in her life.
Vanessa is a fan-favorite of GUHH for a plethora of reasons. Not only is she one of the most drama-free characters on the show, but Vanessa is also a great sister and a supportive friend.
Plus, Vanessa has no problem being open about various issues that most people would struggle with. It’s not news that Vanessa once struggled with body image issues, and she shared that concern with the world. Since then, Vanessa has been maintaining a strict fitness regimen and is dedicated to living a healthy lifestyle.
Just recently, Vanessa has also shared how much she wants to have a closer relationship with her sister Angela. Throughout the show, Vanessa has shared her feelings about Angela keeping things from her — which is something GUHH fans have shared their sentiments about.
Although Vanessa’s family is off-limits, she still brings a lot to the table with her storyline on GUHH. And her decision is one that everyone should be able to understand.