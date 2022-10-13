Meet Erika Jayne's Publicist at the Center of Controversy in Season 12 of 'RHOBH'
Regardless of how you feel about Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, we can all agree that our good sis has had one helluva year.
From ongoing legal woes to divorce drama, Erika has 99 problems — but according to the RHOBH star, her publicist ain’t one.
In the Season 12 finale, Erika finds herself at the center of controversy yet again after her co-stars dug up some dirt on her team. A deleted scene from the U.S. broadcast premiere of “Not My Sister’s Keeper” saw Erika’s publicist eavesdropping on a conversation about Kathy Hilton’s infamous meltdown.
In the episode, Kyle Richards accused Erika’s publicist of leaking info about the cast to the media. While Erika denied her publicist’s involvement, her co-stars begged to differ. But who is Erika's publicist? Here’s what we know.
Who is Erika Jayne’s publicist? Meet Jack Ketsoyan.
The Oct. 12 episode of RHOBH saw a flashback of Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna gossiping about Kathy’s behavior in Aspen. Within an earshot was Erika’s publicist, Jack Ketsoyan. “I’m listening to what’s happening behind me,” Jack said quietly.
According to Kyle, an investigation into the matter proved that someone who works for Erika was responsible for the recent leaks to the public. Amid the allegations, Erika denied all culpability. “Interesting,” Erika told Kyle before calling her bluff. “Well, then you should show me what you have.”
Although Jack’s cameo on RHOBH was brief, he’s no stranger to the spotlight. Not only does Jack represent Erika, but Kathy’s daughter, Nicky Hilton, is also on his client list. It's a fact that Erika herself pointed out. "I know that Nicky and I share a publicist," she said. "So, I don't think it would be in his best interest to do something like that [leak info on Kathy] to his client."
Jack Ketsoyan has a long list of celebrity clients.
Earlier this year, Jack and his business partner Pia Maliha, launched their full-service media company — Full Scope Public Relations — which hosts a variety of entertainment professionals. In a statement published by Yahoo! News, the duo said, “We are thrilled to be embarking on this new chapter with Full Scope Public Relations.
"Our team is a mix of diverse young creatives and veteran experts who share the same determination to launch innovative campaigns that express compelling brand stories and evolve the full scope of each client’s future."
Among Jack and Pia’s long list of current celebrity clients are stars like Kim Zolciak, Kristin Cavallari, and Amber Rose. In addition, the pair also manages public relations for Tyga, Brian McKnight, and former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels.
In addition to being a publicist to the stars, Jack is also a bestselling author. He’s best known for his LGBTQ+ romance novels Guilty Pleasure and Blind Item.
The controversy surrounding Jack is sure to be addressed once again during the three-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. Be sure to tune in when new episodes air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.